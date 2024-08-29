There’s a China-shaped hole in the global economy

China’s surplus, long a sore spot in the U.S., increasingly is one elsewhere, too. While China’s 12-month trade balance with the U.S. has risen $49 billion since 2019, it’s up $72 billion with the European Union, $74 billion with Japan and Asia’s newly industrialized economies, and about $240 billion with the rest of the world, according to data compiled by Brad Setser of the Council on Foreign Relations.