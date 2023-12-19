There’s a hot new market in China: The elderly
Weilun Soon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Dec 2023, 11:27 AM IST
SummaryThe swelling ranks of the elderly are leading multinational and local companies to reconsider their longer-term growth opportunities in China, and they are changing products and marketing strategies to win them over.
Companies are setting their sights on a hot new growth market in China: the elderly.
