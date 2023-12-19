There’s a hot new market in China: The elderly

Seniors in China tend to wake up as early as 5 a.m. and turn to short-video platforms to entertain themselves, said Ashley Dudarenok, a China marketing analyst in Hong Kong. “A lot of them are killing time with videos," she said, adding: “Loneliness is a part of the problem." After running some morning errands, Dudarenok said seniors tend to switch to self-learning platforms such as Tangdou, a Tencent-backed app packed with video tutorials on square dances, Chinese dance, aerobics and other types of workouts. The app, whose name means jelly bean in English, says on its website that it is dedicated to serving middle-aged and elderly people.