There’s no reason why India should turn down Russian oil discounts

Third, India’s stand is that Russia stood by India in the past and India supports resolving the crisis through diplomacy. It’s alright to argue that the US considers a democratic India to be its potential ally in its superpower rivalry with China, and therefore, the revival of rupee-ruble denominated trade, essentially to help Russia bypass the dollar-based global financial and trade system, and work around the sanctions, doesn’t sit well with the building of trust with the US. But the argument ought to run both ways. In 2013, at the peak of the taper tantrums, the Reserve Bank of India reached out to the US Federal Reserve for a rupee-dollar swap—as dollar investments pulled out of India, triggered by the US central bank’s policies, sinking the rupee to its life-low (at the time)—but never heard back at all.