'These episodes are short lived': RBI's 'Five Facts' on rising tomato prices in India2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Rising tomato prices in India have taken a toll on households' budgets, and the spillover effect on other commodities is a major concern, according to the Reserve Bank. Tomato prices have historically contributed to overall inflation volatility and affect prices of other vegetables
A Reserve Bank article on Monday said rising tomato prices have received widespread attention as it has taken a toll on households' budgets and the spillover effect of the spike in the price of the kitchen staple on other commodities remains a "major concern".
