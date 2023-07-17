A Reserve Bank article on Monday said rising tomato prices have received widespread attention as it has taken a toll on households' budgets and the spillover effect of the spike in the price of the kitchen staple on other commodities remains a "major concern".

Highlights of RBI article:

The recent spike in tomato prices on account of crop damage due to inclement weather and pest attacks in the major production belts has received widespread attention as it has taken a toll on households’ budgets. Historically, tomato prices have been an important contributor to volatility in overall inflation.

Its volatility also gets transmitted to prices of other vegetables in both retail and wholesale markets. Tomato, being a highly perishable item with a very short crop duration, exhibits considerable seasonal variation in prices but these episodes are short lived.

The average duration of a high-price episode, derived from the Markov Chain transition probability matrix, shows that prices stay above ₹40 for an average duration of 2.6 fortnights whereas prices remain below ₹20 for an average duration of 10 fortnights.

While the yearly peaks have exhibited a general increase, the troughs have remained largely constant, indicating that prices do not ratchet up across spells.

Empirical estimates show that even though margins (the wedge between wholesale and retail prices) respond to shocks, their elasticity to wholesale prices is low – for a one per cent rise in wholesale prices, the wedge increases by 0.1 per cent.17 Thus margins act as a shock absorbing mechanism and, therefore, inflation in retail prices is less volatile than wholesale.

Spillovers from tomato price spikes to prices of other commodities and unhinging inflation expectations remain a major concern. Increasing amplitudes of price spells over the years calls for improving the supply chains to contain overall inflation volatility.

In recent weeks, the price of tomatoes has soared to up to ₹250 per kilogram, mainly due to crop damage.