Bilateral currency settlement plans with other nations

During the Joint Trade Sub-Commission (JTSC) meeting held in New Delhi on August 8, India engaged in discussions regarding the possibility of establishing a bilateral currency trade settlement with Vietnam. Vietnam stands as India's fifth-largest trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, contributing to 11.2 percent of India's overall trade with ASEAN in the fiscal year 2022-23. This bilateral relationship holds significance, particularly in sectors such as iron and steel, as well as agricultural and animal products, encompassing commodities like meat products, animal fodder, cereals, and marine products, according to an official statement as reported by moneycontrol. Both sides explored avenues to tap into the substantial untapped potential within bilateral trade.