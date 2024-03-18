They’re Reddit Die-Hards. Do They Want to Be Shareholders, Too?

Kevin Xu owes a lot to Reddit.
He started investing during the pandemic and gained a following sharing his day-trading exploits in Reddit’s irreverent WallStreetBets community. Xu made millions trading stocks, quit his job at Google and created an investing-focused app called AfterHour.
Now, he has the opportunity to own a slice of Reddit. The social-media platform is making its stock-market debut later this week and is offering a chunk of shares in its initial public offering to users. Xu requested 690 shares, which Reddit aims to price at $31 to $34 each.
“Reddit made me who I am," said Xu, 33 years old, who lives in the Bay Area. “I believe in investing in products that you use."
Everyday people don’t typically get the chance to participate in an IPO. Those shares are usually reserved for big investors. If Reddit’s stock pops after its debut, investors who buy at the IPO price could rake in huge gains.
But investing in any IPO can be risky—and Reddit’s pitch to users could end up backfiring. Shareholders could suffer major losses if the stock falls, which may anger Reddit’s powerful super-users who participate in the offering.
Small investors are so potentially volatile that Reddit listed them as a risk factor in its IPO filing. Professional money managers tend to hold stocks for longer, while individual investors are thought to be prone to selling at the first sign of weakness.
Reddit would know. In 2021, WallStreetBets devotees sparked wild swings in shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment, ushering in a new era of “meme stock" trading.
“Things are definitely feeling meme-y again," Xu said, pointing to bitcoin’s recent new highs. “Reddit is poised to capture a lot of that attention."
Reddit said it is seeking to raise as much as $748 million in one of the buzziest IPOs of the year. The company is aiming for a valuation of up to $6.4 billion, down from $10 billion based on an August 2021 fundraising round. Reddit is offering 22 million shares, with up to 8% set aside for users, certain board members and some employees’ friends and family.
Eligible users have through Monday to apply for as many as 1,000 shares in a directed share program facilitated by Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade. The shares will then be allocated based on availability.
Daniel Jeffers, a semiretired fiction writer in Ridgecrest, Calif., will reach his 12th Reddit “Cake Day"—the anniversary of the date when someone created an account—next month. Among his favorite subreddits are AskHistorians, AskOldPeople and AmIWrong. The 67-year-old plans to buy up to $1,000 of Reddit’s IPO shares in a show of support—and in hopes of netting a profit. He admits he isn’t the best at predicting hot stocks.
“Years ago, I was being negative about Google’s IPO," he said. “That turned out to be really, really wrong."
Still, Jeffers said he won’t recommend buying Reddit stock to anyone. The company’s volunteer moderators have protested some of its policies and decisions in the past by taking their subreddits private, and he is concerned that future retaliation could turn off advertisers. “It’s a very touchy community," he said.
Users on WallStreetBets and other subreddits have made posts and comments in recent weeks encouraging others to avoid the IPO and even short Reddit’s stock. In short selling, investors bet that a stock will decrease in value, so they borrow shares and sell them at market price. If the stock price continues to decline, short sellers can buy the shares back at a lower cost and flip a profit.
Charles Beyer preregistered for access to Reddit’s IPO and considered snagging as many as 500 shares but ultimately decided not to request any. The 48-year-old consultant created his Reddit account in 2010 and follows subreddits on world news, politics, technology, cars and the stock market.
Beyer worries about the lack of a lockup period on shares purchased by Reddit users, among other concerns. Investors could be looking to make a quick flip, which could put downward pressure on the stock price. Reddit’s drop in valuation from a few years ago also troubled him. He said he doesn’t want to be a “bag holder" if the stock price plunges.
“If they thought the IPO was going to be gangbusters, why would they want to sell to retail?" said Beyer, who lives near Chicago. He is considering purchasing shares after Reddit begins trading publicly, depending on how the stock performs.
The IPO market has been spotty since drying up around 2022, when the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates to tame inflation. High-profile companies such as German shoemaker Birkenstock that listed shares last year have experienced choppy stock performance since. But with the broader stock market trading near highs, 2024 could be a comeback year for IPOs.
Reddit is also offering a slug of IPO shares to individual investors at brokerages such as Robinhood, Fidelity and SoFi.
Robinhood customer Olivia Dreizen Howell requested two IPO shares of Reddit. Though not a Reddit super-user, Howell found the platform to be helpful during her two pregnancies, particularly for information about gestational diabetes. Now, she browses subreddits around parenting and uses the platform like a search engine.
“We can own something that we are big fans of," said Howell, a 39-year-old entrepreneur on New York’s Long Island.
For some Reddit users, the novelty is enough to sign up for the IPO. Isacc Davis, a 29-year-old software engineer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is skeptical that owning a piece of Reddit will lead to riches but registered for IPO access anyway.
“I’ll probably buy one share, just for the experience of it," Davis said. “You don’t get the opportunity very often as a noninstitutional investor to get in on an IPO."
Corrie Driebusch contributed to this article.
Write to Hannah Miao at hannah.miao@wsj.com and Sarah E. Needleman at Sarah.Needleman@wsj.com