Think U.S-China tensions are bad for business? Try China-India

The Indian government didn’t explain why “Free Fire" was banned, though Sea’s link with Tencent could be a reason. The Chinese game giant has been a longtime shareholder of Sea—Tencent now owns around 19% of the company, after cashing out part of its stake for around $3 billion last month. But Tencent doesn’t control the company. In fact, Sea’s shareholders just approved a restructuring plan, proposed last month, that would reduce Tencent’s voting rights to less than 10%. Sea said in a statement that it is aware of the situation with “Free Fire" in India and stressed that it is a Singaporean company and doesn’t transfer or store any Indian user data to China.