Third wave drags business resumption, activities may recover in Feb-March: Nomura

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index fell to 100.5 for the week ending 23 January from 102.2 in the prior week, as mobility continues to plummet. The current index level indicates only 0.5 pp above pre-pandemic. Google workplace and retail & recreation mobility fell by 10.7 pp and 4.4 pp, respectively, from the previous week, while the Apple driving index inched 1.7pp higher after a massive 84pp fall over the past two weeks. The labour participation rate inched up to 39.8%, while power demand rose by 4.9%week-on-week as payback after three consecutive weeks of contraction.