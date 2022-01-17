Third wave undoes business resumption gains since the second wave: Nomura

Mumbai: Foreign brokerage Nomura on Monday said its Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) fell to 102.9 for the week ending 16 January from 107.9 in the previous week, as a result of the disruptions caused by the third wave of the covid-19 pandemic, with the index now just 3 percentage points above its pre-pandemic levels.

“There has been an inevitable drop in mobility – with the Apple driving index down 14.4pp, Google retail & recreation mobility 11.1pp lower, and workplace mobility down 1pp from the previous week," Nomura analysts said.

The labour participation rate fell further to a nine-week low of 39.7% from 40% in the prior week, the brokerage noted, adding that power demand contracted by 0.4% week-over-week after a 2.1% fall in the previous week.

“New daily cases have risen to 250-270k in recent days, up from 170K last week, with death rates largely stable. Global experience suggests higher caseloads but a shorter duration third wave (trough-peak of around a month)," Nomura said.

The brokerage said that some adverse impacts of the third wave are visible such as a 25% fall in air traffic from approximately 2800 daily departures. It added that railway passenger revenues fell by around 41%, but railway freight revenue has remained stable, indicative of the diverging impact between the contact-intensive services and the goods economy.

“We recently lowered our GDP growth forecast to 3.2% y-o-y in Q1 2022 (from 5.2%), to 7.4% in 2022 (8.5%) and to 8.7% in FY22 (9.2%)," said Nomura.

