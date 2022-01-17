Third wave undoes business resumption gains since the second wave: Nomura

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: Foreign brokerage Nomura on Monday said its Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) fell to 102.9 for the week ending 16 January from 107.9 in the previous week, as a result of the disruptions caused by the third wave of the covid-19 pandemic, with the index now just 3 percentage points above its pre-pandemic levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: Foreign brokerage Nomura on Monday said its Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) fell to 102.9 for the week ending 16 January from 107.9 in the previous week, as a result of the disruptions caused by the third wave of the covid-19 pandemic, with the index now just 3 percentage points above its pre-pandemic levels.

“There has been an inevitable drop in mobility – with the Apple driving index down 14.4pp, Google retail & recreation mobility 11.1pp lower, and workplace mobility down 1pp from the previous week," Nomura analysts said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“There has been an inevitable drop in mobility – with the Apple driving index down 14.4pp, Google retail & recreation mobility 11.1pp lower, and workplace mobility down 1pp from the previous week," Nomura analysts said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The labour participation rate fell further to a nine-week low of 39.7% from 40% in the prior week, the brokerage noted, adding that power demand contracted by 0.4% week-over-week after a 2.1% fall in the previous week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“New daily cases have risen to 250-270k in recent days, up from 170K last week, with death rates largely stable. Global experience suggests higher caseloads but a shorter duration third wave (trough-peak of around a month)," Nomura said.

The brokerage said that some adverse impacts of the third wave are visible such as a 25% fall in air traffic from approximately 2800 daily departures. It added that railway passenger revenues fell by around 41%, but railway freight revenue has remained stable, indicative of the diverging impact between the contact-intensive services and the goods economy. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“We recently lowered our GDP growth forecast to 3.2% y-o-y in Q1 2022 (from 5.2%), to 7.4% in 2022 (8.5%) and to 8.7% in FY22 (9.2%)," said Nomura. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}