Thirteen companies sign pact to use Centre’s new logistics platform: Govt

The Unified Logistics Interface Platform will enable industry players to get secure access to information related to logistics and resources available with various ministries.
NEW DELHI: The Union government on Saturday said that about 13 organizations including Yes Bank and MapMyIndia have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to access data on the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) launched under the national logistics policy.
The government announced the National Logistics Policy (NLP) on 17 September, aimed at bringing down logistics costs and address challenges plaguing importers and exporters.
At present 30 systems from seven ministries are integrated through more than 100 APIs covering over 1600 data fields for usage by the stakeholders, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated.
“The ULIP platform will enable the industry players to get secure access to the information related to logistics and resources available with various ministries...To date, 13 organisations - MapMyIndia, CargoExchange, Freight Fox, Conmove, Intugine, Eikonatech, Yes Bank, Superprocure, and CargoShakti among others have signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to access data on ULIP," the ministry said.
NDAs with 11 more organisations like Instavans & Trucks, Bosch India, Portlinks, Shiprocket, etc. are in the process, it added.
The startups are gearing up to showcase their innovative ideas for creating new solutions for the sector whereas large enterprises are mulling integrating with ULIP to simplify complex logistics processes, verifying the documents of vendors as well as to get visibility of cargo movement, the ministry further added.
ULIP has a dedicated portal that makes the process of data request simpler, faster, and transparent. The portal can be accessed through “https://goulip.in/". A dedicated support team is working round the clock to provide support to the industry players for registration on the portal.
After the registration, users need to submit their use-cases, which will then be reviewed based on the proposed usage of the requested data. After the successful review, users requesting for data will have to sign an NDA.