This doesn’t look like recession. Here’s how one could happen.

One of those forces is the lagged behind effect of the Fed’s interest-rate increases. Will that be enough to push the U.S. further into recession? This is where the stock market comes in. While the 8.4% decline in the S&P 500 to date has been slight, it might be a warning sign that a recession could begin in the coming months. Recessions are almost always preceded by a stock slump, although not every stock slump has been followed by recession.