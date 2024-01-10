This inflation measure is running hot. It’s probably wrong.
SummaryThe median consumer-price index suggests inflation’s underlying trend is stronger than what other measures show.
For a reason to worry that inflation might not be cooling all that fast, look no further than the Cleveland Fed’s median consumer-price index. But look under the median CPI’s hood, and that worry can quickly fade away.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more