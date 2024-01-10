This inflation measure is running hot. It’s probably wrong.

For a reason to worry that inflation might not be cooling all that fast, look no further than the Cleveland Fed’s median consumer-price index. But look under the median CPI’s hood, and that worry can quickly fade away.

The Labor Department’s consumer-price index has lately shown that inflation is in retreat. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect the December reading, due out Thursday, will show that overall consumer prices were up 3.2% from a year earlier last month—still a bit warm, but a lot lower than the 6.5% registered in December 2022. Core prices, which exclude food and energy prices in an effort to better reflect inflation’s underlying trend, are expected to show a gain of 3.8% versus a year earlier, which compares with 5.7% in December 2022.

From the perspective of Federal Reserve policymakers, the news on inflation has been even better than these figures suggest. Their favored measure of inflation, from the Commerce Department, has been running a lot cooler than the Labor Department’s, in large part because it puts less weight on housing cost measures, which have been elevated. Indeed, for the six months that ended in November, the Commerce Department’s reading on core prices rose at just a 1.9% annual rate. The central bank is aiming for 2% inflation.

Core inflation has its drawbacks, however. Even though it excludes often volatile food and energy prices, volatility in the prices of other items can jerk it around. This is where the median CPI, put together by the Cleveland Fed, comes in. It stacks up the monthly price changes of 45 components of the CPI, from lowest to highest, and then measures the price change for the item that lies, by its weight in the CPI’s basket of consumer goods and services, in the middle.

In November, for example, that middle item was food away from home: Its price rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% from a month earlier, and so that was how much the median CPI gained. This put the median CPI 5.2% above its year-earlier level, more than a full percentage point higher than the 4% change in the core CPI in November.

Many economists have come to view median CPI as the better gauge. At a September 2022 event at the Brookings Institution, for example, Harvard University economist, and former head of the Council of Economic Advisers, Jason Furman said that “our best measure of underlying inflation by a long stretch is median CPI."

But lately, the median CPI has had a problem. As with the CPI itself, about a third of its weight comes from the housing costs of homeowners and renters. These have been showing a sharp rise: In November, the Labor Department’s measure of shelter costs, which primarily reflects these components, was up 6.5% from a year earlier.

The large weight of rent and homeowner costs in the index means that their price changes effectively work like a magnet on the measure, drawing the median price change toward them. Take these costs out of the index, and underlying data from the Cleveland Fed show that the median CPI in November was up just 2.1% from a year earlier.

The influence of housing costs on the median CPI doesn’t necessarily count as a problem in itself: Housing costs matter a lot, so they should matter when measuring inflation. But the Labor Department’s housing cost measure has some issues of its own: For both renters and owners it is derived from rents—using rent prices to calculate “owners’ equivalent rent," or what it estimates people would need to pay if they rented homes equivalent to ones they own. And because the Labor Department is measuring not just rents on newly signed leases, but leases that were signed a while ago, its housing price measures lag behind what has been happening with rent prices.

Indeed, while the Labor Department reported that rents were up 7.7% from a year earlier in the third quarter, a new measure that Cleveland Fed economists helped develop—the new tenant rent index—which measures what new renters would pay, was up just 2.7%. Harvard’s Furman says that because of the unusually large gyrations in rents recently, and the large disconnect between new rents and all rents, he doesn’t think the median CPI is currently as useful as before.

Once the Labor Department’s rent measure gets past the recent bout of volatility, the median CPI might be worth paying closer attention to again. But for now, the median isn’t the message.

