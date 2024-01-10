This inflation measure is running hot. It’s probably wrong.

The influence of housing costs on the median CPI doesn’t necessarily count as a problem in itself: Housing costs matter a lot, so they should matter when measuring inflation. But the Labor Department’s housing cost measure has some issues of its own: For both renters and owners it is derived from rents—using rent prices to calculate “owners’ equivalent rent," or what it estimates people would need to pay if they rented homes equivalent to ones they own. And because the Labor Department is measuring not just rents on newly signed leases, but leases that were signed a while ago, its housing price measures lag behind what has been happening with rent prices.