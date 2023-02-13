This is one puzzling job market
Why has productivity lagged for so long? Because huge sectors shunned technology
Before generative AI replaces me (it can pry my keyboard from my cold dead hands), what’s going on with jobs? The jobs report for January was huge: 517,000 new hires and a 3.4% unemployment rate, the lowest since Woodstock. Restaurants and retailers can’t hire fast enough. Yet we’re bombarded with layoff announcements: Google, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Salesforce, Microsoft, Disney, Dell and—say it ain’t so—fake meaters Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. Meanwhile, productivity dropped 1.5% in 2022. Something’s screwy.
