This is one puzzling job market

Knowledge workers at home were productive for a short while, but now too many mail it in and miss spontaneous interactions in the office. I think companies will soon demand a smaller workforce return to the office, perhaps reviving productive output. Newfangled ChatGPT and generative AI have work to do, much like the original spreadsheets or rudimentary speech-recognition systems. These tools will eliminate some jobs but make others more efficient and find new uses not yet thought of. Those clinging to the old ways will be passed by.