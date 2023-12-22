This Stat Could Transform How You View Economic Growth
SummaryWhen the focus shifts to working age instead of total population, Japan goes from laggard to leader.
It is one of the first statistics you will encounter in an economics class. Gross domestic product per capita, the size of the economy divided by population, is the go-to data point for comparing living standards and prosperity across countries and over time.
