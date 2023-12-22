This Stat Could Transform How You View Economic Growth

It is one of the first statistics you will encounter in an economics class. Gross domestic product per capita, the size of the economy divided by population, is the go-to data point for comparing living standards and prosperity across countries and over time.

Yet as the world ages, GDP per capita is becoming less useful. The simple reason is that gross domestic product is the market value of all the goods and services produced in a year. Those no longer in the workforce, for the most part, are no longer contributing to this.

GDP per capita is “an increasingly misleading indicator," economists Jesús Fernández-Villaverde of the University of Pennsylvania, Gustavo Ventura of Arizona State University and Wen Yao of China’s Tsinghua University argue in a new paper. Instead, they suggest focusing on GDP per working-age adult.

It might sound like a minor tweak, but it is one that could become increasingly valuable because “tremendous economic changes—aging and the fall of fertility—are going to transform the world economy over the next 50-80 years," Fernández-Villaverde said.

Japan best illustrates this. It is often cited as a textbook example of economic stagnation. “Japanification" has become a cautionary, even derogatory, euphemism for decrepit growth. Sclerotic. Deflationary. Stagnant. Moribund.

From 1990 to 2019, Japan’s GDP grew less than 1% a year, compared with about 2.5% for the U.S. Per capita, its GDP grew a stagnant 0.8%, compared with 1.5% for the U.S.

By this metric, Japan leads the G-7

But when you use GDP per working-age person, the difference all but disappears. Japan grew 1.44% compared with 1.56% for the U.S. over the same period. In fact, from 1998 to 2019, Japan grew slightly faster. From 2008, during the global financial crisis, to 2019, just before the pandemic, Japan’s growth per working-age adult was the highest of the seven major advanced economies.

Japan’s experience is going to become much more relevant for the rest of the world. Its population began to decline in 2010—and its working-age population, those ages 15-64, started to decline even sooner, during the early 1990s.

“Japan was really the canary in the mine. Japan was the fastest drop in fertility and the earliest," said Fernández-Villaverde. “But the present of Japan is the future of the rest of us."

According to United Nations data, as of 2023, Italy, Spain and Thailand have fertility rates matching Japan. China and South Korea are even lower. Brazil, Chile, Germany, Greece and Portugal are only slightly ahead. Over 70 countries are below replacement rate. That is, the typical woman is expected to have fewer than 2.1 children over her lifetime, the number that keeps population size steady.

Late last year, world population hit eight billion, but with so many countries’ population growth headed toward zero, we’re getting near the peak. Some demographers say world population will never hit nine billion, and is on the cusp of shrinking.

GDP per capita will still be useful for measuring the resources available to children and retirees, a growing fiscal threat as the ratio of working-age people to retirees drops.

But many countries’ working-age populations will start to shrink decades before overall population. In this window, GDP per working-age adult will be especially valuable as a guide to economic performance.

Are workers becoming less productive, falling behind, flailing under mismanagement? Or are there simply fewer of them?

The working-age metric shows that despite Western economists fretting about Japanification, Japan has, to any casual observer, clearly done reasonably well. After 30 years of supposedly moribund growth, it’s still an obviously prosperous country with a high standard of living. The fact its people live so long surely shows the country hasn’t fallen to pieces. That isn’t to say Japan’s economy is perfect. Could better monetary policy have done more to enliven its economy? Perhaps. Has it figured out how to manage its debts? No.

More countries face working-age shrinkage

Most major economies will join Japan, with workforces growing more slowly, then shrinking, unless supplemented through immigration. We can be fairly certain of this, as the adults who will be working in the 2040s have already been born.

The U.S., for what it’s worth, isn’t poised to slow as much as some. In a related paper, Fernández-Villaverde, Yao and Lee Ohanian of the University of California, Los Angeles, predict China’s growth will fall below that of the U.S. within the next two decades, largely due to China’s working-age population shrinking faster.

But as Japan shows, this need not be a disaster.

“Population aging is something you can handle," said Fernández-Villaverde. “You need to change your expectations."

