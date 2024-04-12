THIS state is the biggest contributor to GST collection at 19.6%, leads per capita consumption spend
Maharashtra leads India in GST share (19.6%) and per capita spending. While UP and West Bengal have high total GST, their spending per person is lower. Telangana (high income) and Bihar (low income) recorded an almost equal GST collection growth over the past five years, despite the income gap.
GST Collection: Maharashtra, with a 19.6 per cent share in all-India Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in fiscal 2024 (April-February), is the top contributor to the GST pool, as per latest data on collections across Indian states, cementing its position as the country's economic powerhouse. A Crisil report released on April 11 reveals that after Maharashtra, Karnataka was the second biggest contributor to the GST pool.