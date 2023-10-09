Three Things Home Buyers Can Ask for Now
There may be wiggle room on everything from mortgage rates to closing costs.
There may be wiggle room on everything from mortgage rates to closing costs.
Home buyers face steep costs and few options as mortgage rates push 8% and new listings remain scarce. The good news is they may have more leverage than they realize.
Home buyers face steep costs and few options as mortgage rates push 8% and new listings remain scarce. The good news is they may have more leverage than they realize.
Lenders have to compete for business as high rates have scared off many potential buyers, so they may be willing to reduce some fees. On top of shopping around for the best rate, there are also a handful of extras that buyers can ask sellers for to reduce their closing costs and monthly payments.
Lenders have to compete for business as high rates have scared off many potential buyers, so they may be willing to reduce some fees. On top of shopping around for the best rate, there are also a handful of extras that buyers can ask sellers for to reduce their closing costs and monthly payments.
Sellers are more receptive to certain requests than they were during the height of the pandemic-fueled housing frenzy, since they don’t want to risk losing the deal. In August, nearly 16% of pending home sales nationwide fell through as buyers got cold feet, compared with about 11.7% in August 2021, according to Redfin.
A buyer’s power to negotiate largely depends on how much competition there is for the house. Here are three things to consider asking for from the seller.
Help with closing costs
Consider asking the seller for a credit to use toward closing costs, real-estate agents say.
Ruthie Ravenel, a Realtor in Charleston, S.C., recently worked with buyers who initially planned to offer the $950,000 asking price a local seller was seeking. The buyers, who were short on cash, wanted help with some of the closing costs.
Ravenel advised the buyer to offer $965,000 and then ask the seller for a closing cost credit of $15,000. The sellers were motivated to do this because they wanted the deal to go through, and the amount they would walk away with would ultimately be the same.
In the end, the buyers financed the $15,000 into their mortgage over 30 years instead of having to come up with that money in cash. It increased their monthly payments, but they were able to close the deal.
Get a rate buy-down on your mortgage
More lenders, sellers and home builders are offering to help lower a buyer’s mortgage interest rate for a certain period, a move known as a rate buy-down, according to real-estate agents.
A seller could offer to permanently buy down a buyer’s mortgage rate. The permanent version of a rate buy-down involves buying mortgage discount points at closing.
Each point typically costs 1% of the loan amount and is worth a 0.25 percentage point reduction in the rate, said Ted Rossman, a consumer-spending analyst at Bankrate.com. Right now, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 7.80%, according Bankrate.com.
Take a $300,000 loan at 7.80%. If the seller buys two points, that costs $6,000 and lowers the buyer’s interest rate to 7.30%, said Rossman. That would lower the monthly principal and interest payment from $2,159 to $2,056 (a saving of $103 a month and $37,080 over 30 years), he said.
Realize that the permanent rate buy-down could lose its luster if rates fall in the future and you end up refinancing.
Some lenders also offer the chance to refinance the mortgage in the future at no cost—but these offers vary, so it pays to check the fine print.
Fixing up the house
Sellers are more receptive to making repairs than they were about two years ago, real-estate agents say.
Emily Piggott recently bought a three-bedroom home in Raeford, N.C., for about $265,000. She had agreed to the seller’s request to stay in the house for a few weeks after the closing. In return, she asked the seller to have the house—including the septic tank—cleaned out and the lawn mowed for her move-in day. The seller agreed, and the deal went through.
Gerard Splendore, a real-estate agent in New York City, is working on a sale now where the seller is cutting the price by $30,000 because the windows are leaking. The co-op will replace windows but not immediately, and the seller wants to close in December.
It pays for buyers to ask politely, real-estate agents add.
Write to Veronica Dagher at Veronica.Dagher@wsj.com