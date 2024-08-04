Tight job market delivered widespread rewards. They are at risk.
Justin.Lahart , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Aug 2024, 10:10 AM IST
SummaryHistorically tight labor market boosted low-end pay and productivity; the latest data show the labor market is rapidly loosening.
The red-hot labor market that followed the pandemic showered benefits far and wide, lifting more people into employment, unwinding wage inequality, spurring business creation and ramping up investment in technology.
