Tight job market delivered widespread rewards. They are at risk.

The labor-force participation rate—the share of people working or looking for work—among 25 to 54 year olds reached its highest in over two decades last month. Low-wage workers, in particular, moved into higher paying jobs. This helped generate pay gains that outpaced inflation and reduced wage inequality. Economists David Autor, Arindrajit Dube and Annie McGrew have found that from the start of the pandemic to mid-2023, about a third of the pay gap between the 10% lowest-earning and 10% highest-earning workers that had built up over the previous 40 years had been unwound.