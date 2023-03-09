Time for Indian products to be the best in quality in the world: Goyal

The minister told the industry that we need to give special attention to quality. “The time has come for our quality to be the best in the world. This is the demand of consumers in India and across the world as well. The time for coming out with two different types of quality – domestic quality and export quality – is over. 2,000 products will come under Quality Control soon. We need to stop using low-quality products. We need to increase our scale, focus on quality."