New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said that in spite of India’s economic progress in the last three decades of economic liberalisation, this is not the time to rejoice as the road ahead is daunting. What is needed is introspection and recalibration of priorities, Singh said in a statement on the 30th anniversary of economic liberalisation.

Singh said in the statement released by the Congress party that the road ahead is even more daunting. Expressing anguish at the loss of lives and livelihoods during the pandemic, Singh said, “It is not time to rejoice and exult but to introspect and ponder. The road ahead is even more daunting than the 1991 crisis. Our priorities as a nation need to be recalibrated to foremost ensure a healthy and dignified life for every single Indian," Singh said.

In the Narasimha Rao government, Singh had served as the finance minister between 1991 and 1996 playing a key role in bringing out comprehensive economic reforms which gave momentum to economic growth in subsequent years. Singh said he was deeply saddened at the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singh recalled that as finance minister in 1991, he had ended his budget speech by quoting Victor Hugo saying, 'No power on Earth can stop an idea whose time has come'. He added that thirty years later, as a nation, India must remember Robert Frost's famous line, 'But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep'.

Singh said that over the last three decades, successive governments have followed the reform path to catapult the country to a $3 trillion economy and into the league of the world's largest economies.

More importantly, Singh said, nearly 300 million fellow Indians have been lifted out of poverty in this period and hundreds of millions of new jobs have been provided to the youth.

Singh said reforms unleashed the spirit of free enterprise which has helped produce world-class companies and help India emerge as a global power in many sectors.

"The economic liberalisation process in 1991 was triggered by an economic crisis that confronted our nation then, but it was not limited to crisis management. The edifice of India's economic reforms was built on the desire to prosper, the belief in our capabilities and the confidence to relinquish control of the economy by the government," he said.

Singh said he was fortunate to play a role in this reform process along with several of his colleagues in the Congress party. One of the things that worries Singh is that health and education sectors have lagged behind and have not kept pace with the country’s economic progress.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.