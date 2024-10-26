Time to shake up Asia’s sleepy monopolies
Summary
- The cosy links between politics and business impose large costs on a dynamic region
IN HIS INAUGURAL address as Indonesia’s new president on October 20th, Prabowo Subianto, a 73-year-old former general, vaunted his country’s consensual model of politics as something to be proud of. His vice-president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the son of Joko Widodo, his predecessor, and he has assembled a huge cabinet that incorporates a wide range of business families.