Time-to-shake-up-Asia-s-sleepy-monopolies

Even in areas without a formal monopoly, politically connected conglomerates dominate the economy, gaining all manner of preferential treatment. They influence regulations in their favour and enjoy easy access to credit from state-owned banks. As a result, innovative upstarts are starved of talent and financing. Venture-capital funds are modest in size, making small deals the norm. Both VC and private equity tend to be dominated by the politically connected few. That may be helpful for startups hoping to be gobbled up by large businesses. But it is bad news for those aspiring to disrupt them.