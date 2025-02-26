Economy
How Indians spend their time in a day, in 4 charts
Summary
- Indians are spending lesser time on activities such as sleeping and personal hygiene, and more at work and socializing. Meanwhile, women continue to shoulder unpaid work far more than men. Here is what the statistics ministry's latest Time Use Survey reveals.
Indian women continue to dedicate far more time on unpaid work such as domestic chores and caregiving as compared with men, show the latest Time Use Survey (TUS) data published by the statistics ministry.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more