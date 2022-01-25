NEW DELHI : President Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday said that timely interventions by the Central and state governments have helped the Indian economy to get back on the growth momentum.

In his address to the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, he said that the government has shown relentless focus on reforming every economic sector. The "impressive economic performance" is made possible due to improvement in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, he said.

"The leadership, policy-makers, administrators and others at the central and state levels have made timely interventions. Due to such interventions the economy is on the move again," he said

Noting that the economy is projected to grow at an "impressive rate" in this fiscal, after going through contraction last year, the President said that it shows the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' launched in 2020.

In FY21 the Indian economy contracted by 7.3%, and in the current financial year the GDP is expected to grow around 9.2% according to government estimates.

He also noted that small and medium enterprises have played an important role in providing employment to people and imparting impetus to the economy.

"Our innovative young entrepreneurs have set new benchmarks of success by making effective use of the start-up eco-system. It is a testimony to the success of our country's massive and robust digital payment platform that millions of digital transactions are being done every month."

He observered that to reap the demographic dividend, the government has created the "right environment" with the National Education Policy that makes a perfect blend of traditional values and modern skills.

Kovind also stressed o the duties of citizens alsong with fundamental rights. He was view that rights and duties are like the two sides of the same coin.

"The observance of the Fundamental Duties mentioned in the Constitution by the citizens creates the proper environment for enjoyment of Fundamental Rights.

The emphasis on duties of citizen comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lesser focus on duties compared to that on rights has impacted the country over the years.

The President commended the government and the health workers on the fight against Covid.

"I am proud to say that we have shown an unmatched resolve against the corona virus. In the first year itself, we raised the healthcare infrastructure and also reached out to help others. By the second year, we had developed indigenous vaccines and launched the world’s biggest vaccination drive in history," he said.

Observing the vaccination drive is progressing at a quick pace in our country, he said that during the pandemic, India has reached out to several other countries with vaccines and other medical help.

