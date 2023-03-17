The union government on Friday announced that the seven mega textile parks under the ₹4,445 crore-PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM Mitra) scheme will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

This comes after the Ministry of Textiles notified setting up of the textile parks on 21 October 2021 after it was announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22. Among the states that had shown interest included Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Rajasthan.

Punjab had earlier sought a park near Mattewara forest in Ludhiana but scrapped the proposal after protests over environmental concerns.

“PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post on Friday.

“The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attract investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs," Modi added.

India’s textile and apparel exporters complain that a largely fragmented supply chain and higher logistics costs push up the cost of production, one reason export orders have steadily moved to countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam.

These mega parks, textile makers say, could help return textile orders as a result of a planned integrated textiles value chain—including spinning, weaving and processing —at a single location.

Mint had reported that about 13 states had sent 18 proposals for the textile park but Punjab did not fulfill the criteria of providing 1,000 acres of litigation/encumbrance-free land. Madhya Pradesh had sent four proposals, and Maharashtra and Karnataka sent two each and the government planned to select one proposal from each state.