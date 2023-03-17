TN, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP among states to get PM Mitra mega textile parks1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:21 PM IST
The mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attract investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs, Modi said
The union government on Friday announced that the seven mega textile parks under the ₹4,445 crore-PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM Mitra) scheme will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
