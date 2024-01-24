To hike or to cut: why monetary policy inertia works for now

The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India will convene on 6-8 February for its final meeting of financial year 2023-24. If it decides to leave the policy repo rate unchanged, it will mark one year of a ‘pause’. This is the longest that the rate has been held constant in the last decade and a half, not counting the two-year hiatus during the pandemic. The fact that a prolonged pause is required now highlights the extent of uncertainty in economic conditions. The crisis is over, but the situation is far from normal. That is a classic pause scenario.

There is no compelling reason to raise interest rates. Inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) is above the 4% target, but within the 6% ceiling. Core inflation fell steadily in 2023, reaching 3.8% in December. Policy responses to inflation tend to be asymmetric: RBI reacts more strongly when inflation is over 6% than when it is under 2%. For the current 2–6% range, the policy stance of withdrawing accommodation by absorbing liquidity—sometimes called “stealth tightening"—is considered to be more suitable than rate cuts.

There is no urgency to cut rates either: real GDP grew at 7%-plus during the first half of 2023-24, and the index of industrial production (IIP) increased by 6.4% during April-November 2023. In general, policy response to a slowdown is sharper than to overheating. Supporting growth takes top priority in a crisis—note the large rate cuts during the 2020 covid pandemic—but not when the economy is trotting at a brisk pace.

Team ‘Rate Cut’

Since monetary policy is forward-looking, policy decisions are based on expected future trends in inflation and growth. In recent weeks, data from two forward-looking indicators support a rate cut. First, household expectations of inflation declined steadily in 2023. More importantly, actual inflation is relatively closer to expected inflation than seen in previous tightening cycles, showing that household inflation expectations are well-anchored. Second, India’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index dropped to an 18-month low last month due to slower growth in output and new orders. This may be a temporary blip, or it may presage a softening in growth momentum. If it’s the latter, then it strengthens the case for easing rates soon.

Finally, with RBI clamping down on high-margin unsecured retail loans, banks and non-banking financial companies are likely to pivot to other loan categories. A rate cut could improve margins and stimulate bank credit to industry, and perhaps start off the long-awaited boom in private investment.

Team ‘Rate Pause’

To borrow a popular metaphor, the Indian economy seems to be at a “no landing" situation: growth is higher than trend, and inflation is declining but not as fast as expected. India’s trend growth used to be around 6–7%, but it is expected to have gone up in recent years to 7%, mainly due to higher capital formation. Even with that assumption, the 7.3% advance estimate for 2023-24 is safely above-trend.

The post-pandemic high-inflation phase is over, but newer drivers of inflation have sprung up. Disturbances in the Suez canal threaten to disrupt supply chains. Fuel prices may shoot up if the conflict in West Asia escalates. On the other hand, slowing growth in China and rising US shale production could keep fuel prices down. Food prices add another layer of uncertainty, influenced by a below-average monsoon in 2023 and the inherent unpredictability of seasonal variations in vegetable prices. Either of these could change inflation dynamics in the months ahead.

Policy inertia

Since the start of inflation targeting in 2015, the average spread between the policy repo rate and the 10-year government bond yield has been 1.3%. The gap rose steeply when rates were eased in 2020, and collapsed during the tightening period in 2022. The current spread (0.7%) suggests the possibility of a rate cut. But rule-based models of monetary policy suggest the need for more rate hikes until inflation subsides to 4%. In order to side-step these conflicting realities, central banks often opt for policy inertia.

With inertial policies, central banks get the luxury to gradually and flexibly adjust their moves as and when new information comes. Going slow is especially important when coming out of a tightening cycle. It provides time to assess the transmission of past rate hikes and collect additional data points for the next cycle. Pausing between cycles maintains credibility by avoiding frequent policy U-turns.

The author is an independent writer in economics and finance.