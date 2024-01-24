To hike or to cut: why monetary policy inertia works for now

The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India will convene on 6-8 February for its final meeting of financial year 2023-24. If it decides to leave the policy repo rate unchanged, it will mark one year of a ‘pause’. This is the longest that the rate has been held constant in the last decade and a half, not counting the two-year hiatus during the pandemic. The fact that a prolonged pause is required now highlights the extent of uncertainty in economic conditions. The crisis is over, but the situation is far from normal. That is a classic pause scenario.