To revive the economy, China wants consumers to buy better stuff

What about households’ other assets? Building on the central bank’s survey, Mr Wolfe has estimated the average city-dweller’s holdings of stocks, bonds, deposits and other financial assets. He calculates that the yield on this portfolio (including dividends and interest payments) has halved since 2019(see chart). This is partly because regulators have cracked down on the riskier, more rewarding, products offered by shadow banks. It is also because households’ eagerness to save, amassing deposits and bonds, has reduced the return to doing so. The decline in yields is, then, a consequence of weak consumption. And by eroding household income, it could also be a further cause of it.