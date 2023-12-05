To understand America’s job market, look beyond unemployed workers

Instead of the inverse traditional curve, their one has a positive slope: as vacancies rise, more workers consider jumping ship for new jobs. Indeed, they find that about four-fifths of vacancies since 2015 have been geared towards job-switchers, not the jobless. Along with its faithfulness to reality, their curve has another advantage in that it appears to be mostly stable. The pandemic was unusual because of the large rise in both job vacancies and job seekers, but that was an extrapolation of their revised curve, not a shift to a new location. One conclusion is that a relatively soft landing looks more plausible today. Although a decline in vacancies is still needed to calm wage growth, that largely translates into less job-switching rather than higher unemployment.

