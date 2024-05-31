To understand India’s economy, look beyond the spectacular growth numbers
Megha Mandavia , Tripti Lahiri , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 31 May 2024, 09:11 PM IST
SummaryIndia is set to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy this year, but economists say the country’s headline growth numbers don’t tell the whole story.
BENGALURU, India—India is set to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy this year, but economists say the country’s headline growth numbers don’t tell the whole story.
