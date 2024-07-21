Tomato prices rocket, reach ₹100/kg in Delhi markets, near ₹74/kg nationally, as rains hit supply

Tomato prices have skyrocketed to reach ₹100 per kg in retail markets in the national capital as of yesterday (Saturday), July 20, PTI reported. It attributed the price rise to supplies being hindered by the heavy rainfall, flooding and adverse weather conditions across India.
The report said tomatoes are retailing for ₹100/kg at Mother Dairy's Safal outlets in New Delhi, while other markets are selling the kitchen staple for ₹93/kg, as per data from the government's Department of Consumer Affairs.
The all-India average price of tomatoes on July 20 is ₹73.76/kg, as per the Consumer Affairs Department data.
Adverse weather — first heatwaves and now heavy rainfall, has led to supply disruptions and consequent soaring prices of vegetables, a senior department official told PTI last week.
“Prices of tomato, potato and onion are ruling high in Delhi and some other cities. Extreme heat followed by spells of excess rainfall disrupted supplies, causing a spike in prices in consuming areas,” the official had told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)