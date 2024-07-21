Tomato prices rocket, reach ₹100/kg in Delhi markets, near ₹74/kg nationally, as rains hit supply

The government's Department of Consumer Affairs, pegged the retail prices of tomatoes in capital New Delhi at 93 per kg on July 20.

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Published21 Jul 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Tomatoes being sold at Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi. Department of Consumer Affairs pegged retail prices of tomatoes in the national capital at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93/kg on July 20.
Tomatoes being sold at Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi. Department of Consumer Affairs pegged retail prices of tomatoes in the national capital at ₹93/kg on July 20.(PTI Photo / Shahbaz Khan)

Tomato prices have skyrocketed to reach 100 per kg in retail markets in the national capital as of yesterday (Saturday), July 20, PTI reported. It attributed the price rise to supplies being hindered by the heavy rainfall, flooding and adverse weather conditions across India.

The report said tomatoes are retailing for 100/kg at Mother Dairy's Safal outlets in New Delhi, while other markets are selling the kitchen staple for 93/kg, as per data from the government's Department of Consumer Affairs.

The all-India average price of tomatoes on July 20 is 73.76/kg, as per the Consumer Affairs Department data.

Onions, Potatoes, Veg Prices

  • Onion Prices: Onions retailed for 46.90/kg at Safal stores in West Delhi on July 20, as per PTI. Government data showed onion at 50/kg in local markets, and the national average at 44.16/kg.
  • Potato Prices: Potatoes were sold for 41.90/kg at Mother Dairy stores on Saturday, it added. At local markets, potatoes retailed for 40/kg, and the national average price at 37.22/kg as per Consumer Affairs Department data.
  • Green Vegetable Prices: Prices have also risen across the board for other green vegetables being sold in the country. Safal stores were selling arvi (taro root) 69/kg, bitter gourd (karela) at 49/kg, bottle gourd (ghiya) at 39/kg, brinjal (small) at 49/kg and brinjal (big) at 59/kg, cauliflower (unseasonal) at 139/kg, french beans 89/kg, green capsicum 119/kg, lady finger (bhindi) 49/kg, pointed gourd (parval) 49/kg, selling sponge gourd (tori) at 59/kg, and tinda (round gourd) 119/kg.

Adverse weather conditions to blame

Adverse weather — first heatwaves and now heavy rainfall, has led to supply disruptions and consequent soaring prices of vegetables, a senior department official told PTI last week.

“Prices of tomato, potato and onion are ruling high in Delhi and some other cities. Extreme heat followed by spells of excess rainfall disrupted supplies, causing a spike in prices in consuming areas,” the official had told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:21 Jul 2024, 08:24 AM IST
