Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Tomato prices rocket, reach 100/kg in Delhi markets, near 74/kg nationally, as rains hit supply

Tomato prices rocket, reach ₹100/kg in Delhi markets, near ₹74/kg nationally, as rains hit supply

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

The government's Department of Consumer Affairs, pegged the retail prices of tomatoes in capital New Delhi at 93 per kg on July 20.

Tomatoes being sold at Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi. Department of Consumer Affairs pegged retail prices of tomatoes in the national capital at 93/kg on July 20.

Tomato prices have skyrocketed to reach 100 per kg in retail markets in the national capital as of yesterday (Saturday), July 20, PTI reported. It attributed the price rise to supplies being hindered by the heavy rainfall, flooding and adverse weather conditions across India.

The report said tomatoes are retailing for 100/kg at Mother Dairy's Safal outlets in New Delhi, while other markets are selling the kitchen staple for 93/kg, as per data from the government's Department of Consumer Affairs.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The all-India average price of tomatoes on July 20 is 73.76/kg, as per the Consumer Affairs Department data.

Onions, Potatoes, Veg Prices

  • Onion Prices: Onions retailed for 46.90/kg at Safal stores in West Delhi on July 20, as per PTI. Government data showed onion at 50/kg in local markets, and the national average at 44.16/kg.
  • Potato Prices: Potatoes were sold for 41.90/kg at Mother Dairy stores on Saturday, it added. At local markets, potatoes retailed for 40/kg, and the national average price at 37.22/kg as per Consumer Affairs Department data.
  • Green Vegetable Prices: Prices have also risen across the board for other green vegetables being sold in the country. Safal stores were selling arvi (taro root) 69/kg, bitter gourd (karela) at 49/kg, bottle gourd (ghiya) at 39/kg, brinjal (small) at 49/kg and brinjal (big) at 59/kg, cauliflower (unseasonal) at 139/kg, french beans 89/kg, green capsicum 119/kg, lady finger (bhindi) 49/kg, pointed gourd (parval) 49/kg, selling sponge gourd (tori) at 59/kg, and tinda (round gourd) 119/kg.

Adverse weather conditions to blame

Adverse weather — first heatwaves and now heavy rainfall, has led to supply disruptions and consequent soaring prices of vegetables, a senior department official told PTI last week.

“Prices of tomato, potato and onion are ruling high in Delhi and some other cities. Extreme heat followed by spells of excess rainfall disrupted supplies, causing a spike in prices in consuming areas," the official had told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.