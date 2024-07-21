The government's Department of Consumer Affairs, pegged the retail prices of tomatoes in capital New Delhi at ₹ 93 per kg on July 20.

Tomato prices have skyrocketed to reach ₹100 per kg in retail markets in the national capital as of yesterday (Saturday), July 20, PTI reported. It attributed the price rise to supplies being hindered by the heavy rainfall, flooding and adverse weather conditions across India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said tomatoes are retailing for ₹100/kg at Mother Dairy's Safal outlets in New Delhi, while other markets are selling the kitchen staple for ₹93/kg, as per data from the government's Department of Consumer Affairs.

Onions, Potatoes, Veg Prices Onion Prices: Onions retailed for ₹ 46.90/kg at Safal stores in West Delhi on July 20, as per PTI. Government data showed onion at ₹ 50/kg in local markets, and the national average at ₹ 44.16/kg.

Onions retailed for 46.90/kg at Safal stores in West Delhi on July 20, as per PTI. Government data showed onion at 50/kg in local markets, and the national average at 44.16/kg. Potato Prices: Potatoes were sold for ₹ 41.90/kg at Mother Dairy stores on Saturday, it added. At local markets, potatoes retailed for ₹ 40/kg, and the national average price at ₹ 37.22/kg as per Consumer Affairs Department data.

Potatoes were sold for 41.90/kg at Mother Dairy stores on Saturday, it added. At local markets, potatoes retailed for 40/kg, and the national average price at 37.22/kg as per Consumer Affairs Department data. Green Vegetable Prices: Prices have also risen across the board for other green vegetables being sold in the country. Safal stores were selling arvi (taro root) ₹ 69/kg, bitter gourd (karela) at ₹ 49/kg, bottle gourd (ghiya) at ₹ 39/kg, brinjal (small) at ₹ 49/kg and brinjal (big) at ₹ 59/kg, cauliflower (unseasonal) at ₹ 139/kg, french beans ₹ 89/kg, green capsicum ₹ 119/kg, lady finger (bhindi) ₹ 49/kg, pointed gourd (parval) ₹ 49/kg, selling sponge gourd (tori) at ₹ 59/kg, and tinda (round gourd) ₹ 119/kg.

Adverse weather conditions to blame Adverse weather — first heatwaves and now heavy rainfall, has led to supply disruptions and consequent soaring prices of vegetables, a senior department official told PTI last week.

“Prices of tomato, potato and onion are ruling high in Delhi and some other cities. Extreme heat followed by spells of excess rainfall disrupted supplies, causing a spike in prices in consuming areas," the official had told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

