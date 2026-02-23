Too soon to comment on US tariff change impact on India, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that it was “too soon” to comment on the impact of the US tariff change on the Indian economy, PTI reported.

Sitharaman further said that the commerce ministry is reviewing the situation. “But on the trade particularly, aside from the Indian economy in general, the commerce ministry is reviewing the situation. The delegation will have to take a call on when they are going to go for further negotiations. So, it's a bit too early for me (to comment),” Sitharaman said.

Notably, PTI cited sources to report that India and US have decided to reschedule the proposed meeting of their chief negotiators, originally scheduled for today, following the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) verdict. Joint Secretary in the commerce ministry, Darpan Jain, is the chief negotiator of India for this agreement, it added.

On India's trade deals, Sitharaman told reporters that the country has a “very clear path” and has already signed agreements with Australia, the European Union, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom,

"So, therefore, our attempt to have a trade agreement will go on with countries, " she said adding that India wants the economy to have the advantage of trading globally and being able to reach global markets.

RBI board meeting: Sitharaman addresses various issues Speaking to reporters after the Reserve Bank of India's Central board meeting in Delhi, the union finance minister also noted that the RBI is monitoring the situation with gold and silver, as per PTI.

“Gold is always an investment for households, seen seasonal spikes during festival season. We are watching it but not seeing that prices are gone beyond certain limit,” she said.

“Gold, silver imports are not at alarming levels… gold price spiked because central banks globally buying a lot of it,” she added.

Further, on the RBI's recent moves to curtail mis-selling of insurance products, Sitharaman encouraged banks to “concentrate on their core business”, it added.

She added also added that “Everybody should participate in India's growth story” and asked India Inc to hike investments.

The customary post-Budget meeting included RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the Central Board of Directors of the RBI along with the Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of RBI.

On the gross Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Malhotra said it has been very robust. “Even this year, good growth rate last year, also this year, also, we have sufficient reserves.”

(With inputs from PTI)