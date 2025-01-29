TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Below are some key quotes from a news conference by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers on Wednesday after the central bank cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 3%.

MACKLEM ON C$:

"Has the movement in the Canada-U.S. exchange rate constrained our monetary policy decisions to this point? The answer is no."

"The recent depreciation we've seen in the Canadian dollar has been more driven, in our view, by trade uncertainty and particularly President (Donald) Trump's threats to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian exports ... if you look at the timing of the (C$) depreciation, it follows very closely on President Trump's threats."

"This is a more material move in the Canadian dollar ... If you go back to October, Canadian dollar was 73-74 cents ... It's now 69 to 70. So look, that is a material depreciation, and it will start to have some impacts."