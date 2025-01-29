Top Bank of Canada officials speak after latest interest rate cut

TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Below are some key quotes from a news conference by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers on Wednesday after the central bank cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 3%.

MACKLEM ON C$:

"Has the movement in the Canada-U.S. exchange rate constrained our monetary policy decisions to this point? The answer is no."

"The recent depreciation we've seen in the Canadian dollar has been more driven, in our view, by trade uncertainty and particularly President (Donald) Trump's threats to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian exports ... if you look at the timing of the (C$) depreciation, it follows very closely on President Trump's threats."

"This is a more material move in the Canadian dollar ... If you go back to October, Canadian dollar was 73-74 cents ... It's now 69 to 70. So look, that is a material depreciation, and it will start to have some impacts."

"There's no doubt the exchange rate is responding to the threat of tariffs, and I think it's reasonable to expect that as developments unfold that will be financial markets will take that on board. It'll be reflected, and that is something that we will have to build in to our outlook. And obviously, the bigger the movements in the Canadian dollar, the more we're going to have to take those into account as we set policy going forward." (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Compiled by Ismail Shakil and Caroline Stauffer)