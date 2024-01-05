Top Bank Regulator Takes on ‘Drive Fast, Crash’ Risk Culture
SummaryThe acting comptroller of the currency says the national banking system is sound despite high-profile failures in the first half of 2023.
Banking tumult featured prominently in 2023. The sometimes staid discipline of risk management had its turn in the spotlight after successive crises engulfed Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Credit Suisse Group. The heavily regulated industry also has grappled with new technologies, such as bank accounts that live on smartphones and the growing ubiquity of artificial intelligence.