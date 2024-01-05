Top Bank Regulator Takes on ‘Drive Fast, Crash’ Risk Culture

Banks have been doing machine learning for quite some time. How they use that, and how they expand that to other uses, and uses of Gen AI really are questions that are live, that we have to think through. On top of that, I go back to operational [issues]. A lot of these operational processes are no longer held just solely within the bank. There’s almost like a supply chain of these things where the bank relies on someone, the third party relies on someone else. And so we really have to start thinking with a bit more of a supply-chain mindset in terms of operational resilience.