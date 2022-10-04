Top Fed official warns of more persistent price pressures
‘Tighter monetary policy has begun to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures, but our job is not yet done,’ said New York Fed President John Williams
Despite some signs of easing inflation, underlying price pressures have too much momentum and will likely require a period of higher interest rates, a top Federal Reserve official said Monday.
The economy is already seeing some of the effects of the Fed’s efforts to slow demand, including higher borrowing costs and mortgage rates and falling stock prices, which “have become significantly less supportive of spending," said New York Fed President John Williams in remarks prepared for delivery Monday.
But Mr. Williams, a top policy adviser to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, warned that reducing inflation to the Fed’s 2% target would take more time because of how price pressures have spread across the U.S. economy. “Tighter monetary policy has begun to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures, but our job is not yet done," he said at the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce convention in Phoenix.
Mr. Williams compared inflation to an onion, with the prices of globally traded commodities such as lumber, steel, and oil, serving as the outer layer, and durable goods such as appliances, cars, and furniture serving as a middle layer. Declining commodities prices and improving supply chains should slow inflation for many goods, Mr. Williams said.
“Unfortunately, that’s it for the good news on inflation," he said. “The fact is, lower commodity prices and receding supply-chain issues will not be enough by themselves to bring inflation back to our 2% objective."
Mr. Williams said demand for so-called durable goods, those made to last several years, remains “very high…even with improved supply chains."
Underlying inflation pressures, or what Mr. Williams referred to as the innermost layer of the onion, have risen briskly and are unlikely to weaken without the Fed taking action to slow the economy with higher interest rates.
“Therein lies our biggest challenge…. Inflation pressures have become broad based across a wide range of goods and services," Mr. Williams said. “Demand for labor and services is far outstripping available supply. This is resulting in broad-based inflation, which will take longer to bring down."
He said he expects inflation to decline to 3% by the end of next year while the unemployment rate climbs to around 4.5% from 3.7% in August.