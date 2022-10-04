Top Fed official warns of more persistent price pressures

But Mr. Williams, a top policy adviser to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, warned that reducing inflation to the Fed’s 2% target would take more time because of how price pressures have spread across the U.S. economy. “Tighter monetary policy has begun to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures, but our job is not yet done," he said at the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce convention in Phoenix.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}