NEW DELHI : Air passenger traffic in India declined sharply for the first time in several months in January due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus that resulted in a slump in demand, according to the latest data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Indian airports catered to 15.27 million domestic passengers in January, compared to 25.12 million in December.

There were 23.23 million passengers in November, up from 19.64 million passengers in October, compared with 15.44 million in September and 14.26 million in August.

While airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata recorded the highest domestic air passenger traffic during January, airports at New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, and Hyderabad were the busiest for international traffic during the month.

In January, New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport hosted about 2.33 million domestic passengers, down from 4.17 million in December.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport recorded about 1.38 million domestic passengers during January, down from 2.54 million in December.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport registered 1.1 million and 872,772 domestic passengers respectively, in January, against 2.03 million and 1.45 million domestic passengers, in December.

In terms of international passenger traffic, New Delhi recorded 709,889 passengers in January, down from 842,582 in December, while Mumbai reported 370,681 passengers during the month, down from 451,212 in December.

Kochi and Chennai airports registered 250,326, and 206,167 international passengers respectively in January, down from 301,338 and 246,387 in December.

Air passenger traffic has recovered in February after falling sharply in January.

While the weekly average daily fliers stood at 293,000 in the week ended (W.E) 19 February against 249,000 in the previous week, the average number of daily departures improved to 2,124 from 1,870 during the same period, according to a recent report from ICICI Securities. This is much higher than the 150,000-175,000 weekly average daily users recorded during January.

