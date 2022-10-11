Top manufacturing states lead in GST collections too3 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 11:14 PM IST
- Maharashtra saw a 29% jump in overall GST receipts in September, compared with a year ago
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : States with a strong manufacturing base such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are top performers in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection, according to new data that should ease the fears of industrialized states that they may lose out on tax receipts in the indirect tax regime.