Tourists and migrants: The winning combination helping this European economy keep pace with America
Joshua Kirby , Paul Hannon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Jan 2025, 03:54 PM IST
SummarySpain’s economy grew last year at a pace that likely outstripped its European peers and even the US, driven by tourists and immigrants.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Spain’s economy grew last year at a pace that likely outstripped its European peers and even the U.S. Tourists and immigrants alike contributed to that world-beating growth, which experts say is set to continue apace.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less