Tracking the India Inc story, beyond domestic markets

Over the last two decades, the Indian pharma industry has grown leaps and bounds driven by its strength in the global generics space to the extent of being conferred the stature of becoming the pharmacy of the world. It ranks third worldwide for production by volume and caters to 20% of the global demand in the generic market in terms of volume. With a strong network of 3,000 drug companies and approximately 10,500 manufacturing units spread across the length and breadth of the country, India offers a unique competitive advantage in the global pharmaceutical industry. The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) value in the pharma and healthcare sector touched a record $4.32 billion in January-June period this year, showing the big ticket investments from private equity (PE) players in the sector. Big PE deals of over $200 million took place in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and medical devices segments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}