Tractor sales might grow by just 3-5% in FY22 as covid impacts rural India

Sales of tractors in the domestic market could grow by just 3-5% in the current fiscal due to the intense spread of covid-19 infections in rural areas and high base of FY21. Sustained increase in prices of steel and other commodities could also lead to contraction in the operating margins of the tractor manufacturers, according to ratings agency Crisil.

“The operating margin of tractor makers will shrink on average by 200 basis points (bps) due to the firming of steel prices, which is the primary raw material and accounts for bulk of the cost. However, operating margins will still remain healthy. The credit profiles of tractor makers will continue to remain stable, supported by strong and almost debt-free balance sheets, as well as robust liquidity," said the ratings agency in a note.

India has been witnessing explosive rise in covid infections from April, registering over 350,000 cases on certain days. Lockdowns have been imposed in almost all major states in the country and this has impacted economic activity. Though the caseload in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi have shown signs of decline, rural areas have been recording substantial increase in infections, which has hit customer sentiment adversely compared with last year.

According to Gautam Shahi, director, Crisil Ratings Ltd, the already high base of last fiscal and severity of the second wave preclude significant tractor volume growth this fiscal.

“Several states have imposed lockdowns recently, and crucially, rural India has been less insulated this time around. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which account for over 50% of tractor volumes, have seen a surge in infections," said Shahi.

Domestic tractor volumes logged a whopping 27% year-on-year growth last fiscal to a record 900,000 units. Ever since the unlocking of the economy took place from May last year, sales of tractors, entry level two-wheelers and passenger vehicles witnessed faster-than-expected rebound due to lesser penetration of covid-19 cases in rural areas and government incentives helped protect farm income. A bumper summer crop also helped push sales.

Crisil further added that increased government spending in rural India and prospects of higher minimum support prices for 2021- 22, should push rural incomes. Also, non-agricultural tractor demand (20-25% of demand), which moderated last fiscal, is expected to recover, supported by recovery in rural infrastructure and mining activities, compared with last fiscal.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.