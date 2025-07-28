Trade confusion explodes: Trump, von der Leyen give conflicting takes on EU deal | What we know so far

US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen appeared to have conflicting interpretations of some key details in their newly announced trade deal, underscoring potential hurdles in making the agreement a reality.

According to the European Union, it has agreed to a 15% tariff on most of its exports to the United States. However, Trump told reporters that the EU had also committed to opening its markets to American goods with ‘zero tariffs’, Bloomberg reported.

Besides, there was initial confusion over pharmaceuticals after Trump said the sector would not be included, seeming to imply they would be subject to a higher tariff. But ovon der Leyen said they were included but there were no guarantees of later increases in import duties.

She said in a separate news conference, “It is agreed that we have 15% for pharmaceuticals. Whatever the decisions later on is of the president of the United States: how to deal with pharmaceuticals in general? Globally, that’s on a different sheet of paper."

Senior US officials later said that the two sides agreed on a 15% tariff level for the EU’s pharmaceutical exports. “A separate Section 232 probe on pharmaceuticals is still coming over the next three weeks, but the EU tariff level will remain at 15%,” the officials added.

The EU and US also diverged on another controversial sector, with Trump saying that the 50% tariff on steel and aluminum “stays the way it is.” Von der Leyen said that metal “tariffs will be cut and a quota system will be put in place.”

The deal doesn’t cover the EU’s steel and aluminum exports, which will remain subject to 50% tariffs, according to senior US officials. “Aerospace tariffs, meanwhile, will remain at 0% pending the outcome of a Section 232 probe,” the officials added.

EU-US trade deal According to BBC, Trump said the EU would boost its investment in the US by $600bn (£446bn), including American military equipment, and spend $750bn on energy.

"I want to thank President Trump personally for his personal commitment and his leadership to achieve this breakthrough," Von der Leyen said. “He is a tough negotiator, but he is also a dealmaker,” she added.

The US has initiated investigations into whether the import of certain products, such as aerospace and semiconductors, poses a national security threat to the country. This could lead to separate tariffs on some sectors.