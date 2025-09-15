Trade deal soon? US chief negotiator to arrive in India tonight, trade talks to continue tomorrow

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published15 Sep 2025, 04:04 PM IST
India and the United States have been in talks for a potential bilateral trade agreement (BTA) deal since March 2025 amid the raging Trump tariffs.
India-US trade deal: US chief negotiator, Brendan Lynch, who is the assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia, is set to arrive in India tonight, Monday, 15 September 2025, for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) talks between the two nations, reported the news agency ANI, citing government officials aware of the development.

The chief negotiator of the United States is set to hold the discussions on the India-US trade with India's chief negotiator and Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

