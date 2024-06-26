India exploring renewed negotiations with New Zealand, South Africa for new FTAs
Summary
- Already in conversation with a number of countries and economic blocs to discuss free trade agreements, India now plans to engage with South Africa and New Zealand to negotiate new FTAs to further diversify its trade ties.
New Delhi: With a view to strengthen its economic ties and enhance its trade relationship with New Zealand and South Africa, India plans to soon start new free trade agreement (FTA) discussions with these nations, two officials aware of the matter told Mint.